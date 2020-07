BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night after a man arrived at ECMC with a gunshot wound.

The 30-year-old Niagara Falls man was treated and released from ECMC.

Police say he arrived at the hospital in a civilian vehicle around 9:20 p.m.

The incident appears to have happened in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Northland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.