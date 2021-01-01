Buffalo Police investigating two early New Year’s Day shootings after two people arrive at separate hospitals with gunshot wounds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating two overnight shooting incidents after two people arrived at separate hospitals early Friday morning with gunshot wounds.

A 23-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Kenmore Mercy in a civilian vehicle at about 5:20 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He was then taken to ECMC via ambulance where he was treated and released.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the first block of Malsch Street.

A 22-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a civilan vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm, where he was treated and released.

Detectives are investigating if the shooting happened in the area of Fillmore Avenue and Utica Street.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.