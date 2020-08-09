Buffalo Police investigating two overnight shootings in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating two overnight shooting incidents.

Police say a 30-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a civilian vehicle just after 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound. The incident happened in the 2500 block of Delaware Avenue by a bar.

Police say some type of argument started inside of the bar and the shooting occurred outside.

The man was eventually taken to ECMC for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

In another overnight shooting incident, Buffalo Police responded to a call of a shooting at 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Emslie Street.

Detectives say the 21-year-old man was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he’s listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.