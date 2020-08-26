Buffalo Police investigating two Tuesday night shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating two separate shootings on the city’s east side.

Police first got the call to Lisbon Ave. just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. They say a man had been shot in the leg. Paramedics took the victim to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.

Then, police say just after 11 p.m. a man arrived at ECMC also shot in the leg. Detectives are investigating if that shooting happened on Swinburne St.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.