BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning.

Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident.

A mother and child were transported to local hospitals. The mother was transported to ECMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The child was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be checked out.

The incident remains under investigation.