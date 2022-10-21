BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning.
Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident.
A mother and child were transported to local hospitals. The mother was transported to ECMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The child was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be checked out.
The incident remains under investigation.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.