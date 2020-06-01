Buffalo Police investigating why woman drove into crowded area at Saturday protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Law enforcement in Buffalo is working to figure out how a vehicle was able to enter an area filled with protesters during Saturday’s protest in Niagara Square.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, is still in ECMC with serious injuries after being dragged out of the car by the crowd.

During a press conference on Monday, Buffalo Police Department Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said that they are reviewing surveillance footage to determine why and how she was able to get around a traffic checkpoint at Delaware Avenue and Mohawk Street to get to the protest.

“At this time, she does not wish to be a witness in the investigation,” Rinaldo said. “We are still working to determine whether or not her actions at the start rose to the level of criminal actions.”

Rinaldo noted that the incident happened in a “very heated part of the protest”, at which point some officers had removed themselves from the traffic checkpoints for safety.

“We believe that she was able to drive around a stationary police car and enter the area,” Rinaldo said. “We do not have any indication of why she was there.”