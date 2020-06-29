Closings
Buffalo Police Lieutenant suspended following video of him swearing at woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-UPDATE– Lieutenant Mike Delong, the officer involved in the incident has been suspended.

ORIGINAL: An internal affairs investigation is being opened after an incident involving several Buffalo Police Officers.

In a now viral video, Lieutenant Mike Delong is seen getting close to the woman recording them.

He tells her they have cameras too, and she responds by asking him to move away.

He refuses and calls her an obscenity.

The more than five-minute-long video continues to show him telling her she needs to leave, even going as far as telling her to get off a public sidewalk.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson tells us the police commissioner is opening an immediate internal affairs investigation.

