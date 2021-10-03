Buffalo Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police say 15-year-old Nyasia Rodriguez was last seen Saturday on the 900 block of Tonawanda Street.

According to authorities, Rodriguez is 5’4, 180 lbs, with brown hair (some green in it), a nose piercing in the right nostril, and a conch earring in the right ear.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath and black leggings.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 911.

