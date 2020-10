UPDATE: 12:50 p.m. Oct. 23: Buffalo Police have located Amellanie Miles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for a missing nine-year-old girl.

Amellanie Miles was last seen in her home on Albert Avenue at 8:15 a.m. Friday.

She is 5’1” and 111 lbs. and was wearing tie dye shorts and shirt and her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please call 911.