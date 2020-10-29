Buffalo Police looking for suspect vehicle in Fillmore Avenue fatal hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Department is looking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle involved in a Wednesday night hit-and-run death on Fillmore Avenue.

The vehicle is a 2007 black BMW. The suspect vehicle is expected to have some heavy front-end damage and possibly a missing front driver’s side headlight. It may also have an unregistered paper plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716 847-2255.

The fatal hit and run happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the area of 869 Fillmore Ave.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.