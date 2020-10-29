Buffalo Police looking for suspect vehicle in Fillmore Avenue fatal hit-and-run

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Department is looking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle involved in a Wednesday night hit-and-run death on Fillmore Avenue.

The vehicle is a 2007 black BMW. The suspect vehicle is expected to have some heavy front-end damage and possibly a missing front driver’s side headlight. It may also have an unregistered paper plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716 847-2255.

The fatal hit and run happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the area of 869 Fillmore Ave.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss