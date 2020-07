BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Rosado Torres has been missing from Riverside Avenue since about 4 p.m. Thursday.

He is Hispanic, 4’10”, 80 lbs, and was last seen wearing a blue tank top, blue shorts and Crocs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.