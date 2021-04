BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man in his 50s is dead following a Tuesday night shooting in the 100 block of Wakefield Avenue.

At 7:30 pm this evening, BPD officers responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of Wakefield Ave. Police discovered a male in his 50s who was shot. The victim died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716 847-2255. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) April 7, 2021

Buffalo Police discovered the man after responding to a call of a person shot around 7:30 p.m.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716 847-2255.