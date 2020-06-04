Buffalo Police need your help to find the person who stole a pregnant South American Red-Footed tortoise

The Buffalo Zoo is asking for your help to find a missing tortoise named “Red.”

Red is a South American Red-Footed tortoise and he was stolen from the Buffalo Zoo Rain forest Falls exhibit on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working with the Buffalo Police Department, on trying to locate the individual,” said Norah Fletchall president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo. “I would like to ask that everyone please keep in mind that this red-footed tortoise is a beloved member of the Buffalo Zoo.”

At some point during the crime, the zoo’s security guards pursued the alleged thief and got in a tussle with that person and was injured in the process. The Buffalo Police have a photo of the suspect.

“The primary worry for Red, at this point in time, is the temperature and the humidity in our local area,” said Fletchall. “For those of you who have been to our Rainforest Falls area, you’ll know that it’s very warm and very humid in that building, and it needs to be, because the animals that live in that environment require that high temperature and that high humidity.”

Red is 15 pounds, about 35 years old, one foot long, and has red spots on her face. Zoo officials are concerned about Red’s health because she is pregnant.

“I’m also concerned because this is a female tootsie that we know has eggs and has been in the process of laying eggs, so her health and her return is our primary concern at this point in time.”

Officials say, no other animals were hurt or stolen. The theft of Red comes during a busy time for the zoo. They are preparing to reopen to the public for phase 4 of New York State’s reopening plan. Assemblyman Sean Ryan issued a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, asking him to allow the zoo to open sooner, and exempt it from the state’s phased opening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police Tip line 716-847-2255