Buffalo police officers, firefighters face off on ice for K9s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s bravest faced off against Buffalo’s finest on the ice Saturday.

Buffalo Police and Firefighters played in the first-ever Blue Line for Buffalo at the LECOM Harborcenter.

The charity hockey game was organized by City Creatures Animal Hospital and will help police purchase a K9 that can work an overnight shift.

“These K9s are dogs- they’re super valuable, but they’re also their pet,” Dawn Parana of City Creatures said. “It’s super important for the community to see that they are dogs.”

All of the money raised through the game goes directly to the BPD K9 unit.

City Creatures hopes to make this a yearly game.