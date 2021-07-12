Buffalo police patrol Broadway neighborhood to keep residents and businesses safe

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Restaurant owners are reacting tonight to the city’s surge in violence and how it could affect business.

On broadway, buffalo police officers are patrolling the neighborhood on foot talking to residents and business owners. Police say this is something they’ve been doing for about a year now. This summer, with the increase in violence they say these efforts are that much more important.

“It helps us to look in certain areas that maybe we didn’t think about because as we know it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a community to help with crime,” said District C police chief Alphonso Wright.

Police officers are out in the Broadway neighborhood five days a week.

“We’re getting great information that’s helping us solve a lot of crime. Like I said, it’s just one of the key components. We have several things going on in this area and I think we’re making great progress,” Wright said.

A few blocks over you’ll on Jefferson Avenue is the restaurant Sunshine Vegan Eats. Owner Nikki Searles says she wants her business to be a positive addition to the community. She added that the surge in violence hasn’t affected business but she feels for the families who’ve lost loved ones.

“The one I think that really hit me, was when that baby got killed. It’s a lot, especially I would never hope to feel that, to lose a child, she said.

Marc Frisicaro who owns Frizzy’s says Allentown could also benefit from community policing.

“I think we do need a little more police presence walking around at night and I think that might give people a little more sense of security,” he said.