Body cam footage released by police can be seen in the video player above; viewers are warned that the video is graphic in nature. A press conference held Friday by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia can be seen below.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police released body camera footage Friday that showed what unfolded in the moments before a man said to be contemplating suicide was shot by an officer early last Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a “suicidal male” who had ingested pills at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. They entered the Tonawanda Street home and encountered a 36-year-old man in a third-floor attic who appeared to be holding a rifle to his head. When the man refused orders to drop the gun, an officer fired eight shots from close range, striking the man once in the shoulder/neck area.

News 4 is not identifying the man due to the nature of the mental health call. He remains in critical condition at ECMC as of Friday but is stable, police said.

The officer who fired his weapon, a five-year veteran, was placed on paid leave while the incident is investigated, which is standard protocol.

Police said the gun the man was holding was later determined to be a long pellet gun. A subsequent search of the home revealed the man was in possession of 12 illegal firearms, police said, and he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a press conference that the department’s Behavioral Health Team was not working at the time of the incident. According to their website, the team is only staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

* * * If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available now. Erie County’s Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day: 716-834-3131. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day: Simply call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org. For more information, visit CrisisServices.org. * * *

Press conference from Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia