Buffalo Police release new details in east side shooting, child victim remains in hospital

Buffalo Police have released new details on an investigation into the shooting of a child on Buffalo’s east side.

The victim was coming out of her house on the 500 block of Winslow Avenue at around midnight to “retrieve something” and she was shot in the process.

Police also say, there is another child who sustained an injury during the incident. But, police would not confirm if that child’s injury was inflicted by a bullet.

“Here you have an 11 year-old-girl that was doing nothing more than going into her house and she gets struck by a stray bullet, it’s just, you can’t tolerate it, ” said Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo.