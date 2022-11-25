BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
- Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes alongside Ye at Mar-a-Lago: report
- Buffalo police seek help in locating missing teen
- World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament, earliest exit by a host nation
- Sullivan: Bills win but still searching for their old standard
- Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.