Buffalo Police: Seven people shot overnight at two different gatherings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened during gatherings.

Police say five people were shot in the 500 block of Fillmore Avenue early Sunday morning. Officers arrived to the scene around 4:20 a.m.

One of the victims’ injuries appear to be serious.

The five people were taken to Sisters Hospital and ECMC.

Two people were shot in the legs just before 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Fuhrmann Boulevard at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor during some type of impromptu gathering, police said. The injuries to the two appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.