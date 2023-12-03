BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo has shut down Club Marcella, less than a day after the fourth shooting in and around the Cobblestone District nightclub this year.

An order for immediate closure was signed by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia and posted on the nightclub’s door just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

“A dire emergency currently exists in the area of 106 Michigan Ave as a result of the disruptive and violent behavior that has taken place immediately inside and outside of Club Marcella,” the order read. “As a result, I have deemed that the immediate closure of Club Marcella is necessary to to promote and secure the preservation of peace and good order.”

An order for Club Marcella’s immediate closure was posted by the Buffalo Police Department just before 5 p.m. Sunday. (Patrick Ryan/WIVB)

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was hospitalized and was reported stable after he was shot inside the club’s men’s bathroom, police said.

Sunday’s shooting is the latest in a string of incidents in and around the club this year. On Jan. 29, a 36-year-old security guard was shot in the parking lot of the club. Two weeks later, on Feb. 12, a 21-year-old was killed and two more were injured in a shooting inside the club. Two people are facing charges in connection.

Two people were injured in a “targeted” shooting across the street from the club in the early morning hours of Oct. 1.

Club Marcella had operated for nearly three decades as an LGBTQ bar in Buffalo’s Theatre District before owner Joe Guagliardo moved the club to 106 Michigan Ave. in the Cobblestone District, where it advertised itself as a “club for everyone.” The Michigan Avenue club opened in June of 2022.

Gramaglia’s order said Buffalo police have received 45 service calls to Club Marcella in 2023 including 14 assault calls, eight thefts and multiple “threats in progress.” Seven victims, including the 21-year-old who was fatally injured, have been impacted by the four shooting incidents, Gramaglia said.

News 4 reached out to Club Marcella’s owners and has not heard back at the time of publication.

Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, who represents Buffalo’s Filmore District, said he was “beyond disappointed and alarmed by the news of another shooting at Club Marcella early this morning.”

“Ensuring the safety and stability of the Cobblestone District is paramount,” Nowakowski said. “Therefore, I support the Police Commissioner’s decision for an immediate closure prioritizing the safety of everyone in the surrounding area amidst ongoing safety and security concerns.”

News 4’s Aidan Joly and Patrick Ryan contributed to this report.