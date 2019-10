BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local lawmakers gathered Saturday to rename the Buffalo A-District police station in honor of a late police chief.

Chief Thomas Moran was a highly decorated member of the Buffalo Police Department who worked for the city for nearly 25 years.



Moran passed away suddenly last year. Mayor Byron Brown says that he feels honored to recognize a dedicated police chief.

A special plaque was unveiled as part of the dedication ceremony.