(WIVB) – The president of the Buffalo police union has confirmed to News 4 that he’s been told two officers have tested positive for coronavirus. The officers work in C-District.

John T. Evans, the union president, says the two officers have been experiencing symptoms for less than a week. The tests came back Monday.

A third officer from C-District is also symptomatic.

News 4 will have more information as it becomes available.