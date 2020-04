(WIVB) – Buffalo Pride Week celebrations for 2020 are being postponed due to COVID-19.

Pride Week had been scheduled from June 1 to 7, but will be postponed to Aug. 17 to 23, depending on the situation at the time.

“The safety of the community remains our number one priority,” Pride Week organizers said in a press release Thursday. “We will continue to work closely with city and state officials and our community partners to monitor this ever-changing situation.”

