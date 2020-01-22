1  of  2
Buffalo priest files defamation lawsuit against Child Victims Act case accuser

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo priest has filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser in a Child Victims Act case.

The Buffalo Diocese returned Father Roy Herberger to ministry in 2018 after a six-month investigation.

That investigation determined the accusation that Herberger sexually abused a child in the 1980s was not true.

Herberger is the first priest in Western New York to file a defamation case against an accuser.

He spoke with News 4 Investigates back in November about his plans to sue.

“I am sure the accuser has no money so I am not suing for money. I am suing on the principle to tell other people down the line if you decide to accuse somebody – again whether it is a parent, a coach a teacher, clergyman, whatever – of something that you know is a lie, watch out because you can be sued,” Herberger said.

Herberger is suing for $100,000.

The defendant is a 42-year-old man from the Buffalo area.

He could not be reached for comment.

