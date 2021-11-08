Buffalo Promise Keepers, Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. give out free coats, food to families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two local groups teamed up to help the community on Monday.

Buffalo Promise Keepers and Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. gave out free food, coats, and blankets to families in need.

Leonard Lane, president of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S., says it’s especially difficult for people experiencing homelessness once it starts to get cold out.

“We want to make sure the families, the children, the parents, are taken care of during the month of December as these cold months start to sink in,” Lane said.

He also said the Basil family of dealerships played a huge part in collecting donations.

