Buffalo Public School District releases reopening plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Public School District is not planning on students returning to school five days a week in the fall.

The district released their opening plan on Friday night- which is the deadline for plans to be sent to the state for approval.

The district says they want to move forward with a hybrid model- or one that is completely remote.

The hybrid model would have students go to class on alternating days, meaning they would be in class for three days one week and two days the next.

Click here to see the district’s entire plan.