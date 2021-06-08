Buffalo Public School District working to make a plan for nearly $300 million from federal government

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Public School District is re-examining their bank accounts, in advance of hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government.

The Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority hosted a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Leaders are trying to come up with a plan for the nearly $300 million from the federal government.

It’s set to come in the form of two payments in the next year. And all that cash requires an in-depth look at how to spend it.

“We’re not working on a year by year, or a two and a half year and then you spend all your money and you’re done and then now what?,” said Buffalo Schools superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash. “No – it’s a five-year plan with the goal of trying to get roots into the tissue of the organization so that we can run for five, ten, 15 years with a great strategic opportunity that involves the entire community.”

The district’s new plan is due by July 1.

