Buffalo Public School parents and students take the district’s school closing flip flop in stride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Public School district made a quick flip flop on their decision to close schools Tuesday after a winter weather storm socked the city and much of Western New York over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

District officials say, they were at first optimistic and decided to keep schools open, then after further consultation with the city of Buffalo, they decided to close schools.

“The district wanted to make its best efforts to get opened. We already have two snow days that we utilized,” said Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for Buffalo Public Schools “We wanted to make the best efforts for our students, because they come to school, it’s where they stay warm, where they’re fed, where they have access to services. It became clear to us, after that initial call was made, that the city streets were not going to be in a situation where we could safely have staff and students transporting.”