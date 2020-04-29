Buffalo Public Schools changes grading policy due to extended closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Public Schools remain closed under the NY PAUSE Order, causing officials to alter learning and different aspects of education, such as grading.

Today BPS announced changes in grading procedures and guidelines for all grade levels.

For kindergarten through 2nd-grade, teachers are to assign a course grade of incomplete, satisfactory, or outstanding for Quarter 3, and the Quarter 3 grade will count as 50% of the overall grade.

According to BPS, students who receive an overall rating of satisfactory or outstanding will move on to the next grade level.

Students who receive an incomplete rating in reading and, or math will receive a recommendation for summer school.

In terms of 3rd through 6th-grade, existing grades for Quarter 3 will be frozen as of March 13.

If the frozen Quarter 3 grade is 59% or below, BPS officials say it will convert to 60%.

The district will treat all assignment scores posted in the grade book after March 13 as exempt, and those assignment scores cannot lower the Quarter 3 existing grade, it can only improve it.

Quarter 3’s grade will also count as 50% of the overall course average.

BPS will use the incomplete, satisfactory, and outstanding rating system for 3rd through 6th-grade based on the average of the recorded term grades, and convert them to numeric grades.

0-64% will be incomplete, 65-85% will be satisfactory, and Buffalo Public Schools will consider 86-100% to be outstanding.

Just like kindergarten through 2nd-grade, 3rd through 6th-grade students, who receive a final rating of satisfactory or outstanding, will continue to the next grade level.

Grading procedures for grades 7th through 12th will look similar to 3rd through 6th.

Those students’ grades will freeze as of March 13, and assignment scores after that date will not lower the students existing Quarter 3 grade it can only improve it.

If the frozen existing Quarter 3 grade is 49% or below, it will convert to 50%, BPS says.

As is the case for the other grade tiers, the Quarter 3 grade will count as 50% of the overall course average.

For 7th through 12th-grade final averages falling below a 65% must be recorded as incomplete.

The district says additional credit recovery options and supports will be considered next school year as needed.

BPS also asks teachers to use data from Quarter 1 and 2 to make targeted plans to support students at risk of not meeting grade-level standards.

