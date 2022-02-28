BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public Schools Medical Advisory Team and the Erie County Department of Health met Monday to discuss whether they will continue to uphold the current mask requirements at the schools.

According to BPS, the Medical Advisory Team has recommended mask mandates remain in place at the schools and facilities for the week of Feb. 28, and that those taking school-provided or public transportation must continue to wear masks on the way to school. The announcement also said the team will re-examine data points by March 4.

The announcement said local COVID-19 rates of transmission, as well as pediatric hospitalization rates and zone color identification for Erie County, would be taken into account.

BPS said their priority is to keep students and staff safe in school. The full report can be seen below.