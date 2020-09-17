Buffalo Public Schools: Long lines of parents with laptop and device issues have gone down, but some still dealing with remote learning issues

I spoke with some of the parents who did pay a visit to the district’s tech building today, and even though the line is a lot shorter than last week, there’s still a few hiccups.

The start of the school year was a bit rocky for many parents with children in the buffalo public schools. Last week, lines were wrapped around the corner of the district’s tech building — hundreds of parents looking for help with their school issued devices.

And now ….

“You can see, we now have almost no wait whatsoever.,” said Sarah Edwards.

There are some issues still lingering, that includes long wait times on the district’s tech help line, internet connectivity and some students still missing devices.

Jerome Dennis who came with his brother Zier and his dad to pick up a tablet for Zier. He says, he has enjoyed being back at school so far — even though it is through a screen.

“Kind of boring, but pretty fun, because i get to see my teachers on an Ipad,” said Jerome.

Lisa Esquilin mom is a mom of 2, she says her internet hot spot hasn’t been working right.

“It says no internet available, so my kids are having a problem doing their homework for the next two days,” said Lisa Esquilin Buffalo mom.

Frustrations came to an end for Tanya Davis she was picking up a laptop for her granddaughter.

“My grand daughter, she hasn’t had her first day yet, she’s going to performing arts, so i guess they were a little backed up,” Davis said.

Officials for the district say students that are still having issues with devices or internet connectivity, to reach out to the district’s help line, or pay a visit to their tech center. https://www.buffaloschools.org/