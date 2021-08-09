Buffalo Public Schools mandating masks for everyone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Public Schools released their reopening plans for the 2021 – 2022 school year on Monday evening.

The district will fully reopen with five-day weeks starting Sept. 8.

Masks are required for all people inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Masks can be removed outside if activities are designed to keep students socially distanced for most of the time.

Read the full reopening plan:

Schools will also adhere to the CDC’s distancing requirement of at least three feet between people inside.

Thirty percent of staff and students will continue to be randomly tested each week for COVID-19.

The district expects all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and has volunteered to serve as a pilot district for in-school vaccinations for kids during the regular school day.