Buffalo Public Schools: Parents who have children with special needs say they are still waiting for remote learning access

School has been in session for over a week now, and Buffalo Public School officials have been addressing website issues, learning platform failures, and other problems with remote learning.

But still, some families still find themselves lost – like the Hairstons. All three of the girls in the family — Trinity, Emily and Jazmine haven’t been able to take part in their speech therapy, which is a part of their learning plan at school, because they don’t have a laptop.

Their grandmother, Jerline Robinson says she’s been working to get them laptops from the district. She was told they will have them in about a week.

She says, with all the time that has gone by without therapy, she can already see the girls regressing.



“And while they were getting it, it was helping them really good. but now that it has slacked, you can tell their speech is not as good as it was before,” said Jerline Robinson grandmother.

The family has been taking the experience in stride.



“That’s just how it is. Covid-19 is blamed for a lot of stuff, you know what I’m saying, so, I feel they’ll come through though,” she said.

The district says when it comes to technology students with special needs are the number one priority.



“Any student who is receiving services for special education, PT, OT any of those services, we’re making sure that they get devices,” said Sarah Edwards, director of instructional technology at Buffalo Public Schools. “So, if there is an issue, I encourage parents to come down and make sure that we get that addressed, because any of those students, who need those services through the Buffalo Public Schools should have their device.”

Edwards says, students who still need devices and hot spots can visit their tech building 1515 South Park Avenue, or call the district’s help line 716-816-7100.