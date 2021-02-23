Buffalo Public Schools says plan to re-open are on the right track

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Public School District says their plans to re-open are on the right track.

During a Buffalo Common Council meeting today, a Buffalo Public School official says the return to school has been driven by the guidance and advice of the district’s medical director.

BPS leaders say with a large district like Buffalo, the reintroduction of students to the classroom has to be fluid.

Leaders warned if they make the wrong move, the district could be responsible for becoming the largest super spreader in the area.

“So we are proceeding carefully but expeditiously because we know certainly the superintendent’s priority is to have our children back in school and we certainly know the hardship for parents despite their heroic efforts. We know this has been a real challenge,” Dr. Will Keresztes said.

Leaders say one of the main focuses during the pandemic is attending to the social and emotional needs of students.