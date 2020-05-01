Buffalo ranked one of U.S.’s worst cities to be quarantined in by Zippia

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Queen City is a great place to be- but apparently not during a quarantine, according to career resource site Zippia.com.

Zippia released a list of the Best and Worst U.S. Cities to be Quarantined In last week.

The list looked at 99 U.S. cities and analyzed them based on average apartment size, amount of park land per person, percentage of residents with broadband internet, and number of takeout options.

Buffalo came in at #4 on the “Worst” list, behind only Newark, New Jersey, Hileah, Fla., and Paterson, New Jersey.

The “Best” list includes Scottsdale, Ariz. (#1), Irvine, Calif. (#2), and Las Vegas (#3).

