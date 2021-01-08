Buffalo ranks #5 on new list of top 10 most popular cities for millennials

(WIVB) – Buffalo ranks at #5 in a new LendingTree list of top 10 most popular cities for millenials.

The report analyzed new mortgage purchase requests made on the LendingTree website across the nation’s 50 largest metros from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15, 2020.

According to the report, Buffalo, Salt Lake City, and Detroit are the metros with the youngest millennial homebuyers- the average age for those three areas is 31.03 years old.

Here’s the full list:

San Jose Boston Denver Minneapolis Buffalo San Francisco Salt Lake City Austin Pittsburgh New York City

You can find the report here.