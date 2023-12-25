BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What a difference one year makes. People were out in Buffalo on Christmas in t-shirts and tank tops, enjoying the sun, soaking it all in.

“I had to take my coat off. It’s so hot out. It’s really beautiful,” said Eli Ciambrone, Buffalo resident.

There wasn’t a snowflake in sight Monday, making way for a green Christmas. People were out walking their dogs and jogging through Delaware Park, while others decided to hit the links.

“I was able to golf five holes before Christmas, you know, Christmas lunch and everything else,” said Andrew Hahn, Buffalo resident. “And you know, can’t be happier.”

The blue skies and sixty-degree weather are a far cry from the blizzard Buffalonians were battling last year.

By the time Christmas rolled around, the hurricane-force winds slowed down, and the snow band began shifting away from downtown Buffalo. But, many still remained stranded in the heavy lake-effect snow.

“We will always have some intense memories from that time,” said Danielle Ence, Amherst resident. “But I know a lot of people lost loved ones in that storm. It was really quite crazy.”

Others we spoke with tell us they’re grateful to spend with their family this Christmas and get outside.

“We were stuck in the house for six days and managed to keep our marriage strong, and we actually went out with our neighbors on Christmas Day and shoveled the entire street,” added Ciambrone.

While some we spoke with were hoping for a white Christmas — they say regardless, the heartbreaking and heroic memories of 2022’s December blizzard will live with them forever.