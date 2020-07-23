Buffalo residents remain hopeful Blue Jays will play at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Baseball officially kicks off in the nation’s capital, but the Toronto Blue Jays still don’t have a home field. After striking out in Pennsylvania, the team is now looking at Baltimore.

Buffalo is still an option. Although crews were seen preparing Sahlen Field for the Blue Jays practice squad, city officials still don’t know if the team will play its home games in Buffalo.

Buffalo residents say if they end up here, it could bring a boost to the city’s economy.

“I think more business. Crowds aren’t necessarily great right now, but just having people just be interested in Buffalo. Hopefully put Buffalo more on the radar,” said Buffalo resident Kaitlyn Keydel.

“People even love watching sports just on TV and just knowing that it’s a home game and it’s in our town people are going to love it,” said Buffalo residents Tyley Nuwer. “People will find another place to break tables not just in stadiums.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is the most recent lawmaker to throw his support behind bringing the team to Buffalo.

“Buffalo is the natural place for the Blue Jays to play the 2020 season – it is near Toronto, Sahlen Field is top notch, and the Buffalo fan base is major league quality. With opening day upon us, there is no time to waste. MLB and the Jays should just make the call and let Buffalo get up to bat. I have zero doubt that we will knock it out of the park for the Blue Jays.” U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer

For now, it’s a waiting game to learn what move the Blue Jays will make, if Maryland rejects the idea.