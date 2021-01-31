Buffalo Riverworks whipping up a flurry of winter activities from ice skating to axe throwing



With the dropping of the state’s yellow and orange zone regulations in the region many businesses are now able to expand some of their services.

Buffalo Riverworks has expanded its public ice skating and ice curling activities, as well as indoor dining.

“We’re very fortunate that the color zones were lifted, so we’ve expanded our outdoor ice skating operation, with curling, public skating, hockey games throughout the weekends.Bill Casale General Manager of Buffalo Riverworks and Pearl Street Properties.

Axe throwing is one of the new additions to the adventures offered at Riverworks. It’s covid friendly, meaning everyone gets their own axe and there’s plenty of hand sanitizer available. I even got a chance to take a swing at the target.

“We just reintroduced it this past week, so we’re taking reservations, small parities only, groups 10 or less,” Casale said.

Another new thing is live music, that will start back up in just a few days.

“We have our indoor facility where we are expanding into some enhanced dining experience live music next week. Our indoor patio will house tha, we have our socially distanced dining room wide open,” he said. “We expand our dining hours next week.”

For more information visit https://buffaloriverworks.com/