Buffalo Roadhouse Grill announces it is permanently closed

(WIVB) – A longstanding Tonawanda steak house has announced it’s closing its doors.

The Buffalo Roadhouse Grill, located on Niagara Falls Boulevard, posted on Facebook Wednesday that it will be permanently closing as a “result of multiple shut downs and a drastic reduction of business”.

“We can no longer operate at a loss without any hope for the future,” the post reads, before thanking patrons for their support over the years.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the restaurant started out as a chain called Roadhouse Grill which went bankrupt in 2008. The restaurant has been locally owned and operated since 2009.

