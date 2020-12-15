Buffalo Sabres, fans provide critical assist to local families in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres are providing a critical assist to local families this holiday season.

Sabres fans and staff dropped off gifts on Monday outside the KeyBank Center for the team’s “Holiday Angels” program.

Sabres officials say WNYers have been very generous this year.

Rich Jureller, the Sabres’ vice president of community relations, says this year has been the organization’s best supported year ever.

“A lot of people have stepped up because of the pandemic, and there’s an increase in families in need of support this year,” Jureller said. “Not surprisingly, the Buffalo community has shown what they’re all about and reached out to help a family to adopt this year.”

The Sabres have been organizing the annual event for six years.