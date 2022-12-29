BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown announced Thursday that the City of Buffalo will resume their usual sanitation pick-up on Friday, Dec. 30.

Residents can put their totes out for waste collection. If your normal waste collection day is Friday, sanitation crews will be out.

Recycling pick-up is still suspended until further notice.

