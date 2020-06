(WIVB) – The Buffalo School Board is giving superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash high marks.

They say Dr. Cash is moving the district forward.

Dr. Cash received a 3.46 composite average from the board.

Click the link below to review the entire report:

The board said Friday that nearly 80 percent of Buffalo Schools are in good standing with the state, and that the graduation rate is likely to be above 70 percent.

The board says that Cash expertly guided the district during the coronavirus closure.