BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The topic of school safety is once again circulating around Buffalo Public Schools after police say a parent was stabbed while picking up her child at a school.

According to police, last week a woman was stabbed with a pocketknife while picking up her child in the lobby of the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence.

34 year-old Diamond Gray and 35-year-old Dominique Gray, have been arraigned on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

School leaders say this stabbing was an isolated incident, but that it is still concerning because it happened inside a school.

“It is in my opinion an isolated incident that has nothing to do with students and especially the students at Lydia T. Wright,” school board member Larry Scott said. “Obviously something that is very concerning and presented a safety concern for that school and something that can’t happen. It cannot occur and we need to do better as adults to ensure that we’re keeping our kids and our school safe but also as adults that we’re modeling the most appropriate behavior that we can.”

Scott says the stabbing is not a reflection of the students who attend the school and that districtwide out of school suspensions have gone down 14 percent compared to last year.

Earlier this year a student was stabbed inside a Buffalo culinary school. That incident was one of the reasons why the district invested $2.5 million in installing weapons detection systems in each school.

“Every individual will pass through it on their entry to the school building and it will do a quick screen and it’ll pop up on a tablet, where the item that may be a dangerous item on the person’s body,” said David Hill, chief operating officer at Buffalo Public Schools.

Hill says he’s not able to say whether having those devices installed would’ve prevented last week’s stabbing, but does say safety is a top priority for the district.

“It’s critical that safety is at the forefront, we are investing, not only in these weapons detection systems, we have 650 walkie talkies that are on the way that will be coming in the end of January, we invested in 150 hand held metal detectors,” Hill said.

The district will begin installing the weapons detection systems throughout the high schools later this week. After that, they will be installed in the elementary schools.