Buffalo Schools chief of staff defends reopening plan as ‘working document’

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Buffalo teachers and parent representatives held a Monday morning news conference in front of Lafayette High School to say that they were left out of the planning process for school reopening.

“We had a seat at the table, but what good is a seat if no one’s listening to you,” said Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore. He adds that the 99 page reopening plan for Buffalo Schools did not have enough input from those most affected by it.

“So we just want to be clear that we have concerns about the process that meaningfully did not include us totally in the development,” said Wendy Mistretta, of the District Parent Coordinating Council. “We did not see the draft and left students and community members entirely until this point.”

But Dr, Darren Brown-Hall, chief of staff for the Buffalo Public Schools, points out that the plan contains a few different scenarios and it’s still a work in progress which will involve public information sessions this month. “That’s the benefit of having more than 30 days before the opening of schools. I know the question was asked ‘Do we think we can collaborate and get things done, and the response was, ‘Yes’. Let us know after you read the plan, after you have the document and have time reviewing it, let us know what concerns you have. That’s why we have subcommittees formed now for each section of the plan.”

One of the big questions remains what happens when the first student tests positive for Covid in school? Both sides seem to agree that the answer to that is still a work in progress and should be a work in progress.

“I think we’re still figuring that out but we need to listen to the experts and be very careful how we go about this,” said Jessica Bauer Walker of the Community Health Worker Parent Association.

Dr. Brown-Hall added, “We’re gonna make sure we run those protocols through our medical directors, our health advisory committee and ultimately develop what that plan looks like. Is it a classroom shutting down? Is it the entire school?, with our Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein.”