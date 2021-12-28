Buffalo schools delay decision on return to in-person classes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Last week, Buffalo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said a decision would come Tuesday about whether classes will return in-person after the holiday break as Erie County deals with a record number of Covid-19 cases.

But Tuesday, the district pushed back the decision, saying it will take another day to review Gov. Hochul’s “Winter Surge 2.0 Strategy,” which was released Monday.

A statement from the district promised an announcement by the end of day Wednesday.

“The District’s official announcement regarding our full in-person return on January 3rd is delayed until EOD tomorrow, Wednesday, December 29th, as we review Governor Hochul’s newly released Winter Surge 2.0 Strategy,” Cash said in a statement. “We will be in further consultation with our Medical Advisory Team, the ECDOH, our parent, teacher, and administrator leaders, and Board Members, as concerns mount regarding the Omicron variant. Meetings continue today and are scheduled for tomorrow.”

Students were encouraged to take their laptops and iPads home over winter break due to the uncertainty surrounding the recent spike in cases.

“We must stay open if we can,” Cash said last week. “We need to stay open. No question about it. No one wants to go back to remote learning. We don’t.”

Erie County set another new record for Covid-19 cases Monday with 1,368 new positives, breaking the high mark of any point in the pandemic that was set last week. 17.1 percent of the tests taken Monday were positive.