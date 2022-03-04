BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Tonja Williams calls herself a Buffalonian through and through.

“I feel like things have kind of come full circle for me – student to interim superintendent,” she said. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The Riverside High School graduate has worked in the Buffalo Public School District for 30 years, most recently as Associate Superintendent of Student Support Services.

Following Kriner Cash’s resignation this week, Williams is now the district’s interim superintendent.

“I take this role really seriously. This is not business as usual for me, this is personal. I’m a product of the Buffalo Public Schools. I am these children and their families and they are me,” she said.

Williams told News 4 she is stepping into the role with two goals.

“Ensuring every single school campus is our district is safe – that’s the first thing,” she said. “When I say safe, I don’t just mean the physical building or school security; I’m speaking about the social, emotional wellness for all of our children. I’m talking about addressing any violence issues.”

Her second focus is on the quality of education the students receive at each school in the district.

News four asked Williams if she would like to make this role permanent – this is what she had to say:

“I just really want to get a grasp and do the best job that I can while I serve as interim for all of our children and families.”

Williams will make $423 each day she works as interim superintendent. Her terms of employment does not give a termination date, though Board of Education members said it takes six months to a year.