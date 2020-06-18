Buffalo State College announces plans for on-campus operations in fall semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo State College has announced plans for on-campus operations in the fall.

The plans include a mix of in-person, online, and hybrid courses.

Everyone on campus will be required to wear face coverings or masks where physical distancing isn’t possible, until further notice. Masks will be given out to every student, staff, and faculty member when they return to campus. Testing and tracing protocols will also be in place for everyone, and the campus will be cleaned in accordance with CDC and state guidelines.

Classes will begin as scheduled on Aug. 31, and in-person instruction will end before the Thanksgiving holiday. The final three weeks of fall semester will take place completely online. Fall recess is canceled to accommodate the changes.

The college intends to prioritize on-campus instruction for courses, labs, studios, and practicums where hands-on experiences are critical for learning, Buffalo State College president Katherine Conway-Turner said in a Thursday statement.

Hybrid classes will involve online lectures and in-person instruction in smaller groups.

Classes that can be effectively delivered 100 percent online will stay remote.

Course schedules will be finalized and posted in July.

Residence halls will reopen in the fall with reduced occupancy. Single rooms will be provided to students on request with no additional cost to the standard rate.

Dining services will be adjusted to accommodate social distancing with takeout, pickup, and meal delivery options being considered.

Student support services and activities will be offered in a mix of in-person and virtual formats.

Conway-Turner says the college should receive final approval from the SUNY System Administration in July if New York continues to successfully reduce the spread of COVID-19.



“While this semester most certainly will look much different than any semester before it, we are committed to preserving the vibrant, diverse, and engaged campus experience for which Buffalo State is known,” Conway-Turner said.