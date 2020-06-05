Buffalo State College establishes scholarship in memory of George Floyd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – During George Floyd’s memorial at North Central University in Minneapolis on Thursday, the university president announced a new scholarship in Floyd’s name- and challenged other universities across the nation to do the same.

Buffalo State College has risen to the task.

On Friday, Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner announced the creation of a George Floyd Memorial Scholarship, an endowed scholarship which will aim to provide one incoming freshman per year a $10,000 scholarship, renewable over four years.

The Buffalo State College Foundation Board of Directors has designated $250,000 to establish the endowment, and is also calling on community partners to contribute. The college is starting a campaign to grow the scholarship toward a goal of $1 million.

A scholarship application will be established in the coming weeks and shared with students.

You can make a donation to this scholarship by calling 1-833 Give BSC (833-448-3272) or online here.