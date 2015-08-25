Buffalo State College prepares to welcome students back to campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo State College is about to come back to life.

“It’s very exciting, and it’s really neat for all of the students to come back with all of that energy,” Student Apartment Complex Director Mary Toll told News 4. “Campus is really quiet without them.”

Toll and her fellow campus housing staff members still have a lot to do to get ready for move in.

“We go through every single room to make sure that it’s all prepped and ready to go. If there’s anything that needs to be fixed, or cleaned before the students come in,” she explained.

The building Toll oversees has 125 rooms and houses 500 students.

“We also check every single key, in every lock to make sure that they’re going to work, and that’s a lot of keys. There’s three for every student in there, so that’s 1,500 keys,” she said.

Mary has wanted to work in residence life ever since she was a freshman in college.

“At that institution they did a fire drill the first week, just to kind of show everybody how it would work, and no one else on my floor had been paying attention when the R.A.s talked about it. They all came out of their rooms, ‘Oh no! What’s going on! What’s that alarm mean?’ I said ‘Okay, everybody this way towards the exit. Let’s go downstairs and out.’ And so really being able to help them, I was like, I want to do this, I want to the an R.A.”

Working on a college campus can come with it’s perks. For Toll, it’s free room and board.

“Yes, I do live here,” Toll said as she showed News 4 cameras her room. “It makes for a very, very nice commute I must say.”

But that’s not the only thing she gets out of working with college students.

“Most of them, this is their first time away from home. That first year is usually a time when there’s a lot of transition. You really see them going from, maybe they’re super excited about coming, maybe they’re more hesitant, but you see them really hit their stride.”